Keep4r Reaches Market Cap of $980,119.01 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for $11.34 or 0.00020078 BTC on major exchanges. Keep4r has a total market cap of $980,119.01 and $1,120.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00248195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,664,455.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00087264 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.