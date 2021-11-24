Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as high as C$4.90. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 320,857 shares trading hands.

KEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$905.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,278.24. Also, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,579.08.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

