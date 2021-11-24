Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $57.86 and last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 2394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

Specifically, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.99.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after buying an additional 1,608,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after purchasing an additional 533,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

