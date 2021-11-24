Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI.U) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI.U)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.60. 51,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.