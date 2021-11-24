KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $14.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $163.98 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

