KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE RYI opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 84.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

