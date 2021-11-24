KeyCorp Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $34.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.