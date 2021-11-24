Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Set at C$34.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Keyera (TSE:KEY) received a C$34.00 price objective from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.39. 287,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 40.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.72. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$22.13 and a 1 year high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9803266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.