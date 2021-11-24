KeyFi Reaches Market Cap of $3.96 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $71,825.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00072062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00088177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.33 or 0.07412538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,820.99 or 1.00132561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

