KickToken (KICK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.26 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. KickToken has a market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00244108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00087492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,438,134,360 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

