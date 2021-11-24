Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,213 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,433 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $209.63. 91,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,406,166. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.70. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $191.85 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

