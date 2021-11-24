Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,511 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. 219,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,709,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.