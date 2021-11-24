Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 127,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

