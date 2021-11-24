Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $159.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,469. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $419.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

