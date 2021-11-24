Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $11.05 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after buying an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after buying an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. 29,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,115. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.06 and a one year high of $82.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

