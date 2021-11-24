Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $12.81 Million in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 195,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,093,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Platt Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

ILCG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.81. 106,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

