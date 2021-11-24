Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.58 Million in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.48% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILCV. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $392,000.

NYSEARCA ILCV traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,685. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56.

