Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 284.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 314.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.28. 67,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,690. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.28 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.