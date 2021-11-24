Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.37 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Savior LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.63. The stock had a trading volume of 469,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,406,695. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.02. The company has a market cap of $794.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

