Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

KMB stock opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.