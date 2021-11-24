Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.25

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 27422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Separately, Citigroup raised Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

