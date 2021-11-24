Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Lessened by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,517 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 63,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,039,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.