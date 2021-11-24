Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

