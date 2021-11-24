Kineko Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,128.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Kineko has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $41,128.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00067310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00071070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00088491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.84 or 0.07386904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,456.06 or 0.98936591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

