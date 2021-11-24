King DAG (KDAG) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. King DAG has a total market cap of $21.66 million and $29,745.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00244108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00087492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.