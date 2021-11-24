Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $1.10 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00072033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.14 or 0.07442724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00087444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,175.52 or 0.99001913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.