Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires $55,000.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00.

NYSE:KFS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

