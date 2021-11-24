Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Kirby reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 60.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $3,379,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kirby by 786.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,967. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50. Kirby has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.