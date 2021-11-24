Kleros (PNK) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $64.33 million and $2.14 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.57 or 0.00753554 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

