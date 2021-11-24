Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells $689,092.50 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50.

On Monday, September 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $694,166.00.

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.91. 10,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,616. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

