Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $121.30 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.45 or 0.00465400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.44 or 0.00212123 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00099531 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003906 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,899,724 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

