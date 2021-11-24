Konomi Network (KONO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.29 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and $1.53 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00242318 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00087396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,598,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.