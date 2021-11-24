Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,427 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $254.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $211.29 and a 12-month high of $266.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

