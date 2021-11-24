Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,270 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

