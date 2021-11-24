Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,623 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

