Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,052 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,214,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

