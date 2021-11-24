Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.79 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

