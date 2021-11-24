Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 215.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 57.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $336.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.36.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,332,281 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

