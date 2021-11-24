Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $172.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

