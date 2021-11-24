Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after buying an additional 508,260 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after buying an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $65,295,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,798 shares of company stock worth $33,751,516. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

VRSK stock opened at $229.32 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.30. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.