Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 600,072 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.75. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

