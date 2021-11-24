Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

