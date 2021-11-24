Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 421.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

