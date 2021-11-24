Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $202,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. 513,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,312. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 120,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

