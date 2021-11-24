Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Up 9.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shot up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. 34,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,444,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Specifically, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 40,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 223,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $3,097,754.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,742,976 shares of company stock worth $26,338,509.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

