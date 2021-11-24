Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 136,664 shares.The stock last traded at $42.89 and had previously closed at $42.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

The company has a market cap of $950.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

