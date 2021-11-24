Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Acquires 11,225 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $33,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 18,052 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $54,336.52.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $46,118.70.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. 103,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

