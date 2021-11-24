Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 132.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KURA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Kura Oncology stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,344. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $917.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

