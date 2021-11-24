Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.17 and last traded at $66.53. Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 59,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Stephens increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $634.51 million, a P/E ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

