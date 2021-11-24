Kusama (KSM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $113.71 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $331.86 or 0.00574828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $113.71 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00067479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00071467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00087439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.22 or 0.07431223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,907.46 or 1.00303259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

